WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

_____

371 FPUS56 KPQR 211006

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-220200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms, some with

small hail. Highs around 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 50

to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-220200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms, some with small

hail. Highs 45 to 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, with a slight

chance of early evening thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-220200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of late morning and afternoon

thunderstorms, some with small hail. Highs 45 to 50. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, with a slight

chance of early evening thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55

to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-220200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

306 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

by afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers likely. A slight

chance of evening thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

West wind 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather