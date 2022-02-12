WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

_____

103 FPUS56 KPQR 121021

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-130100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-130100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.

$$

WAZ040-130100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Valley lows around 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the

evening. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Valley highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-130100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. South wind 5 to

10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Colder. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

rising to 5500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 6000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather