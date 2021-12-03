WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

_____

113 FPUS56 KPQR 031100

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-040230-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Increasing chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Light southeast wind. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain until afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, then northwest 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then decreasing showers. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ020-040230-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 35.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning. Then, decreasing chance of

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Little if any snow accumulation.

Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth to quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. Then,

increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs around 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level around 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-040230-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the

40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing clouds. A

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15

mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet.

Lows around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy morning

fog. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a showers in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-040230-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain or snow late. Snow

level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. South wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning into early afternoon. Then,

decreasing showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface in

the morning. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500

feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather