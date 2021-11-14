WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

424 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

424 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times late. Lows

around 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, except

south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs around 55. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph near

beaches and headlands.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

424 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times late. Lows around 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch

to one and a half inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

424 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

424 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain until afternoon, then rain and a chance of snow

showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 7000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters

of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder.

Snow level 2000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet.

