WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 _____ 009 FPUS56 KPQR 041137 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 437 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday. WAZ021-042345- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 437 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, except southwest wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 40 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ WAZ020-042345- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 437 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ WAZ040-042345- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 437 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain late. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. $$ WAZ019-042345- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 437 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Breezy. Areas of fog. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through midnight. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ weather.gov\/portland _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather