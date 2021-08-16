WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021

_____

676 FPUS56 KPQR 160936

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

236 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-162330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

236 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Areas of drizzle. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-162330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

236 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs 65

to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-162330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

236 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

drizzle early in the afternoon. Areas of drizzle late in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of evening drizzle, then patchy

drizzle overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-162330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

236 AM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

drizzle late in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of evening drizzle, then patchy

drizzle after midnight. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Free air freezing

level 11000 feet lowering to 10000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level

11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather