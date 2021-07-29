WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

_____

815 FPUS56 KPQR 291135

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

435 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-300000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

435 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Morning low clouds, then mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.

Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

except northwest wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

except northwest wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near

beaches and headlands.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ020-300000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

435 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-300000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

435 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-300000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

435 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Hot. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

