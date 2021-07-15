WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-152330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

fog. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle until afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

WAZ020-152330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle until afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45

to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

WAZ040-152330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon, then

mostly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

WAZ019-152330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level lowering to 14000

feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to 13000

feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to

14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

