Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Highs around 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet lowering to

13000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising

to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet lowering to 16000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising

to 16000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

