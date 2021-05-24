WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

239 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

239 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

239 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

239 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level

7000 feet rising to 9000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

rising to 8000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to

12000 feet in the afternoon.

