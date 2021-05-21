WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

65. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Isolated showers in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow level

6000 feet. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

