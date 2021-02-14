WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

773 FPUS56 KPQR 141215

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

415 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Washingtons Birthday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-150045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

415 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-150045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

415 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until afternoon, then rain and freezing rain

and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows

around 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely and a slight chance of rain

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-150045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

415 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Highs around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow, freezing rain, or rain. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6

inches. Ice accumulation of up to two tenths of an inch. Lows 30 to

35. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-150045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

415 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow through midnight, then rain and snow late. Snow may

be heavy at times in the late evening and early morning. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8

inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. West wind 10 to 20

mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 1500 feet. Free air freezing

level 2500 feet in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather