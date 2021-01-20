WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

234 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

234 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

234 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and drizzle overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35

to 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

234 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle overnight. Lows 35 to

40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

234 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Free air freezing

level 3000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

