Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

355 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

355 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 50. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

355 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

355 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around

40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers until afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Colder.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

355 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

