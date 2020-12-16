WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

235 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

235 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog until midnight. Lows around 45. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rain late. Lows

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 35 mph, except south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

235 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog through midnight. Rain. Lows around 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rain late. Lows

around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

235 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy evening fog. Patchy fog late. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through midnight,

then rain likely late. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

235 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

3500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 4500 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to

11 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an

inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow

level 7000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow and a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet

lowering to 3000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet rising

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

weather.gov/portland

