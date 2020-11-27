WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
249 FPUS56 KPQR 271014
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
214 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-280030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
214 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of rain
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Near beaches and
headlands, south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs around 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.
$$
WAZ020-280030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
214 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then cloudy. Areas of morning
fog. Patchy fog in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain late
in the afternoon. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45.
$$
WAZ040-280030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
214 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Valley highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs around 45. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.
East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Valley
lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 40 to
45.
$$
WAZ019-280030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
214 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to
9000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow likely
after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain and a chance of snow in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to
8000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing
to 3500 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet
increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet
lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 4000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising
to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
