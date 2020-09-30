WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

699 FPUS56 KPQR 301001

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-302330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Increasing low clouds and fog near the beaches, otherwise

mostly sunny and hazy. Cooler. Highs 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Hazy.

Areas of fog and drizzle. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning drizzle. Hazy. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ020-302330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs around 75. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Hazy.

Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs around 75.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-302330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Hazy. Highs 80 to 85. East wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 50 to 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-302330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering to

15000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather