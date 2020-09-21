WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

_____

467 FPUS56 KPQR 211031

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-212330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 65. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 65. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ020-212330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-212330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs around 65. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-212330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet

decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to

8000 feet after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather