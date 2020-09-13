WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020
366 FPUS56 KPQR 130952
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
252 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-140045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
252 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 55. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain early in the morning, then showers likely. Highs 65
to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
$$
WAZ020-140045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
252 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Smoke. Highs 60 to 65. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Patchy smoke. A 40
percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light wind.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain increasing. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 55.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 70
to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon.
Highs around 65. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
$$
WAZ040-140045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
252 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of smoke and fog. Highs around 65. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog and smoke. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of smoke and morning fog, then patchy smoke
in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy smoke. Lows around 55. Light wind.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 70
to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 70
to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely. Highs 60 to 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ019-140045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
252 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Free air freezing level
14000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A 20 percent chance of rain
late in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10
mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain at
times. Areas of smoke. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5
to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Snow level above 8000
feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
$$
