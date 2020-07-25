WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

330 FPUS56 KPQR 251055

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-252330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ020-252330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

WAZ040-252330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer, hot. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ019-252330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

355 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet

lowering to 16000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering

to 15000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

13000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather