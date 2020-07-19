WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

345 FPUS56 KPQR 191046

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-192330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon, then

mostly sunny. Areas of fog until afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog

until afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening drizzle. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Areas of

morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-192330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of

morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-192330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-192330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

346 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of morning drizzle. Free air freezing level 14000 feet lowering to

13000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

