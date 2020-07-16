WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

102 FPUS56 KPQR 160926

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

226 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-162345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

226 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Periods of drizzle in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of drizzle after midnight. Lows around

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Periods

of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Periods of

drizzle in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-162345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

226 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of drizzle after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Periods of

drizzle in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-162345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

226 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Periods

of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Periods of

drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-162345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Periods

of drizzle in the morning. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

