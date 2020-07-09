WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

257 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

257 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

257 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

257 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

257 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

