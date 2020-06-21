WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

404 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

404 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

404 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

404 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

404 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7500 feet.

