WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

383 FPUS56 KPQR 041111

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

411 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-042330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

411 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog late. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

$$

WAZ020-042330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

411 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-042330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

411 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-042330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

411 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers early in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 11000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after

midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

