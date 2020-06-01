WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

_____

733 FPUS56 KPQR 010944

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

244 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-012315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

244 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening drizzle. Lows around

50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

WAZ020-012315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

244 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening drizzle. Lows around

45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

$$

WAZ040-012315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

244 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

$$

WAZ019-012315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

244 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 8000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

11000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to

6500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather