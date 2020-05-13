WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
_____
824 FPUS56 KPQR 131106
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
WAZ021-132330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
WAZ020-132330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to
60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ040-132330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to
50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.
Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 65. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 65.
$$
WAZ019-132330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Not as
cool. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the
afternoon. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather