WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in the
morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms until afternoon. Rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Chance of rain late. Lows around
50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms until afternoon. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late.
Lows 45 to 50. Light wind shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60
percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Rain late. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain
showers through midnight, then rain late. Snow level 6500 feet.
North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 6000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level
5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Free
air freezing level 6000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet
in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 6000 feet in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet
rising to 9000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to
6500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
