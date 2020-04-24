WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around

55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

