WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

_____

704 FPUS56 KPQR 231010

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

310 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-232330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

310 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-232330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

310 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-232330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

310 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain or drizzle after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-232330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

310 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500

feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain or drizzle after midnight. Snow

level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of light rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500

feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Free air freezing

level 4500 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Free air freezing level 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather