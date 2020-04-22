WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020
_____
925 FPUS56 KPQR 221006
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
306 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
WAZ021-222330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
306 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers likely late in the
afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to
50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ020-222330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
306 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three
quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ040-222330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
306 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an
inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 70.
$$
WAZ019-222330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
306 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon.
Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet
decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
