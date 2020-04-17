WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then increasing clouds. Highs 60

to 65. Light wind, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon,

with gusts around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming cloudy in the evening. Patchy drizzle. A 20

percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph in the evening, then west wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog and drizzle. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 55. Light west wind. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15

mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening, then west wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog and drizzle. A 50

percent chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Patchy fog late. Lows

40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle and fog. A 50 percent

chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet. Light wind becoming northwest 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 5500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 6500 feet. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 feet.

