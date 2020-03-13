WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

425 FPUS56 KPQR 131002

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-140115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain increasing this morning. Highs 40 to 45. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet, but little if any snow accumulation. Lows 30

to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers, decreasing later in the afternoon. Snow level

800 feet. Little if any snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ020-140115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Increasing chance of rain in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Snow level lowering to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then showers. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows 25 to 30.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers, decreasing later in the afternoon. Snow level

500 to 800 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 40.

East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 20 to 25. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-140115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow, increasing this afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Light

wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then showers. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Lows 25 to 30. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

35 to 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 50

to 55.

$$

WAZ019-140115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming cloudy early. A chance of rain and snow until

midday, then rain or snow. Snow level lowering to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening. Then, snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2000 feet early in the evening, lowering to 1000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. East wind

10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Free air freezing level 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather