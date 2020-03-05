WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

325 FPUS56 KPQR 051130

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-060100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

330 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20

mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rain likely late. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

WAZ020-060100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

330 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the higher terrain. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain through midnight, then rain or snow likely late.

Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Highs 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

WAZ040-060100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

330 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. A slight

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely

late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain through midnight, then rain or snow late. No snow

accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to

45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the

morning. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ019-060100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

330 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Chance of rain or snow late

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2

to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Free air

freezing level at the surface after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to 3000 feet

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 4000 feet

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

