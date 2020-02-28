WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

313 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

313 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 45. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

313 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 45.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

313 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers with possible snow showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Colder. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

313 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Colder. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

