WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
382 FPUS56 KPQR 271123
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
323 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-280030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
323 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ020-280030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
323 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows around 35. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Patchy
fog. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ040-280030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
323 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in the
morning. Chance of snow showers until afternoon. Slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs around
40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Valley lows around 35. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Valley lows around
35. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Valley lows around 35.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Valley lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Valley highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Valley lows around 40. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ019-280030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
323 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. West
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet
increasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of
snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to
5500 feet after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather