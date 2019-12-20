WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
307 FPUS56 KPQR 201151
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
351 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
...FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE
ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN FOR
DETAILS...
WAZ021-210030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
351 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING NEAR
BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Near
beaches and headlands, south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one
inch to over two inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to 45. South
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts one inch to one and a half inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
$$
WAZ020-210030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
351 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
one inch to two inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.
$$
WAZ040-210030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
351 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. South
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to two inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
$$
WAZ019-210030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
351 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times until afternoon.
Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch
to over two inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
half of an inch to one and a half inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of
an inch to one inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
$$
