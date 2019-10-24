WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

327 FPUS56 KPQR 241014

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-242330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

314 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Near beaches and headlands,

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

WAZ020-242330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

314 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-242330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

314 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-242330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

314 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level decreasing to 8000 feet in

the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Snow level 3500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 7000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

