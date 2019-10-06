WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 mph, gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley

highs 55 to 60. Light wind. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs around 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to

7000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Snow level

4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow level 3500 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 3500 feet lowering

to 2500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 1500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

lowering to 3000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 2500 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

