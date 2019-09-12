WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

854 FPUS56 KPQR 121100

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

400 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-130000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

400 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 65.

WAZ020-130000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

400 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny early in the afternoon,

then partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ040-130000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

400 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Scattered

showers. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

WAZ019-130000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

400 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 7500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level

8000 feet.

