WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

676 FPUS56 KPQR 121024

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

324 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-122330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

324 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to 75.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-122330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

324 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to 75.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ040-122330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

324 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog. Highs around 75. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-122330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

324 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Free air freezing level

11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

