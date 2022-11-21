WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

WAZ026-220000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ027-220000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ028-220000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light wind,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ029-220000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ030-220000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ520-220000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance

of rain, high mountain snow and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain, high mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the 30s.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s,

except in the mid to upper 40s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ521-220000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

