Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s,

except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower

70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

