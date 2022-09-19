WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2022

531 FPUS56 KPDT 191059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s,

except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the lower

to mid 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. North

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

