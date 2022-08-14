WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

613 FPUS56 KPDT 141059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

WAZ026-142300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

WAZ027-142300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 103.

$$

WAZ028-142300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

WAZ029-142300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

WAZ030-142300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the mid 80s to mid 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-142300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid to upper 80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s,

except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-142300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 101.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather