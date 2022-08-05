WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

864 FPUS56 KPDT 051059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

WAZ026-052300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ027-052300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ028-052300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 97 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ029-052300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s.

$$

WAZ030-052300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in

the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s,

except in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ520-052300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in

the lower to mid 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ521-052300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather