WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

061 FPUS56 KPDT 041123

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

WAZ026-042315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ027-042315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ028-042315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

$$

WAZ029-042315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ030-042315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid to upper 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the

upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the mid 80s to

mid 90s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s, except in

the mid 80s to mid 90s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ520-042315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s,

except in the 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-042315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

423 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

