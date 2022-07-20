WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs 90 to

100.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs 92 to 101.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms with

little or no rain. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs 93 to 102.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms with

little or no rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms with little or no rain.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms with

little or no rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms with little or no rain.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

80s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Heat index readings around

108.

