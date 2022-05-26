WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ 612 FPUS56 KPDT 261059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 WAZ026-262300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ027-262300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ028-262300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. $$ WAZ029-262300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging wind with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. $$ WAZ030-262300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging wind with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in the 50s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ520-262300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ521-262300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$