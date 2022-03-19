WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

_____

636 FPUS56 KPDT 191059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Very

windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. High

mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet,

lowering to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s, except in the mid to upper 40s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Little or no mountain

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather